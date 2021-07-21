Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Blue Water Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLUW)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Water Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLUW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned 5.88% of Blue Water Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Water Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $7,029,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Blue Water Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,266,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Water Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Water Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,710,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Water Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $604,000.

NASDAQ:BLUW opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. Blue Water Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $10.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07.

Blue Water Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

