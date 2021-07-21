Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Takes $1.95 Million Position in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 199,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,948,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned 0.67% of Tastemaker Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Knott David M acquired a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,948,000. Newtyn Management LLC bought a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $850,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $18,102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tastemaker Acquisition stock opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.74. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

