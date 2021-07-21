RLX Technology Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on July 21st (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology’s (NYSE:RLX) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, July 21st. RLX Technology had issued 116,500,000 shares in its IPO on January 22nd. The total size of the offering was $1,398,000,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of RLX stock opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.46. RLX Technology has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $35.00.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $366.08 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLX. regents capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in RLX Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $8,286,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in RLX Technology in the first quarter worth $3,999,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the first quarter worth $12,389,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the first quarter valued at $259,000. 4.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

