Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Receives $84.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.11.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RBLX. Bank of America began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total transaction of $36,078,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $4,858,620.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,200.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 655,177 shares of company stock worth $62,047,378 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth about $2,969,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth about $929,002,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $329,231,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,018,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,186,000. 32.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $80.00. 216,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,351,030. Roblox has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $103.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.01.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.90 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Roblox will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

