Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 345 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Rogers (VTX:ROG) has been assigned a CHF 345 target price by UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 380 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rogers in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 price target on Rogers in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 340 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 310 price objective on shares of Rogers in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 354.23.

Rogers has a twelve month low of CHF 214.30 and a twelve month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

