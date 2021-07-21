ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Short Interest Update

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the June 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

OTCMKTS ROHCY opened at $45.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.99. ROHM has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $58.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.48.

ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $907.93 million during the quarter. ROHM had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 10.27%.

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company offers ICs, including memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converter, sensors and MEMS, digital power, display drivers, motor/actuator driver, interface, communication and speech synthesis LSI, audio and video, and microcontrollers.

