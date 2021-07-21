Ronald T. Mcdaniel Sells 1,000 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Stock

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Director Ronald T. Mcdaniel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $14,520.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $22.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.58. AdaptHealth Corp. has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $41.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of -0.07.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.28). AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. AdaptHealth’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 687,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,288,000 after purchasing an additional 190,907 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the first quarter worth $4,593,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,155,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,468,000 after acquiring an additional 237,896 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter worth $1,238,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter worth about $4,485,000. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AHCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AdaptHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.95.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

