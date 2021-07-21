Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

RTOXF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rotork from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of Rotork stock remained flat at $$4.72 during mid-day trading on Friday. Rotork has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $5.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.74.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

