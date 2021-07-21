Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 95,106 Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 741,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,106 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $27,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 26.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 923.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 441.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 76.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 325.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FMS. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Nord/LB raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $39.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.99. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $33.84 and a fifty-two week high of $46.55.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.8338 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s previous annual dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.59%.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

