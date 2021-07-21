Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) a €42.00 Price Target

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) received a €42.00 ($49.41) price target from analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.76% from the stock’s current price.

DWS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €42.90 ($50.47) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Independent Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €41.96 ($49.37).

ETR DWS opened at €37.92 ($44.61) on Wednesday. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €27.43 ($32.27) and a 1-year high of €41.48 ($48.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 15.56 and a quick ratio of 15.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €38.63.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

