Royal Bank of Canada Buys 186,956 Shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,486,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,956 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 7.65% of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF worth $25,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAAU. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,082,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 350.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 313,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after acquiring an additional 243,797 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,720,000. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,703,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF stock opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.27. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $20.63.

