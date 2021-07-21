Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stock Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 403,173 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,656 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $26,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total transaction of $339,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,938,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $267,813.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,281,645.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,758,884 over the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $79.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.71. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $82.17.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $191.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.37 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

