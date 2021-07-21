Royal Bank of Canada Has $26.77 Million Holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,958 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.85% of Arcosa worth $26,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 7.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 4,860.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 6.6% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 13,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $609,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,290.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 10,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $686,765.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,881.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,778 shares of company stock worth $1,532,051 over the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arcosa stock opened at $53.12 on Wednesday. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.44 and a 1-year high of $68.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.14. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACA. Gabelli raised shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcosa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. G.Research raised shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Arcosa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

