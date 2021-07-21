Royal Bank of Canada Has $29.45 Million Stock Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 516,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.06% of Koninklijke Philips worth $29,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,276,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,840,000 after buying an additional 383,794 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 14.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,611,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,452,000 after purchasing an additional 201,936 shares during the period. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 1,370,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,224,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,041,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,388,000 after purchasing an additional 14,821 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 835,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,676,000 after purchasing an additional 355,382 shares in the last quarter. 7.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $46.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.45. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $44.24 and a twelve month high of $61.23.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 6.20%. Research analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PHG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. HSBC downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.