Royal Bank of Canada Raises Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Price Target to GBX 1,125

Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,125 ($14.70) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 19.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BYG. Numis Securities reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of BYG stock traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 1,389 ($18.15). 57,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,131. Big Yellow Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 950.27 ($12.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,429 ($18.67). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,321.82. The firm has a market cap of £2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.34, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

