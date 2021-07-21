Royal Bank of Canada Sells 63,353 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,526,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,353 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $28,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of TEGNA during the first quarter worth $617,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in TEGNA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 125,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in TEGNA during the first quarter worth about $3,702,000. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. acquired a new position in TEGNA in the first quarter valued at about $956,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the first quarter worth about $1,335,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TGNA opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. TEGNA Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $21.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.28.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $727.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

