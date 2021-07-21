Royalty Pharma plc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $41.23 on Wednesday. Royalty Pharma has a 1-year low of $34.80 and a 1-year high of $53.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.16. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $25.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.44.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.61 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 44.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Royalty Pharma will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 666,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $28,471,342.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 679,760 shares in the company, valued at $29,039,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $229,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,306,789 shares of company stock worth $56,602,646. Company insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Royalty Pharma stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.