Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops cellular therapies for the treatment of auto-immune, metabolic and other diseases. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rubius Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.75.

RUBY opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.82. Rubius Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 10.96 and a quick ratio of 10.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 2.56.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $713,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $7,950,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,326,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $14,575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

