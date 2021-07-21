Ruler Protocol Price Tops $21.48 on Top Exchanges (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 21st. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $21.48 or 0.00068308 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ruler Protocol has a market cap of $80,318.90 and approximately $65,265.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00038575 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00105327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00141431 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,464.36 or 1.00053168 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003179 BTC.

