Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 381,700 shares, a decrease of 32.9% from the June 15th total of 568,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 209,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,294,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,334 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,135,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,160 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 190.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,145,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,095,000 after acquiring an additional 750,720 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,736,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,929,000 after acquiring an additional 625,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $24,368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $45.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.63. Rush Enterprises has a twelve month low of $29.40 and a twelve month high of $51.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 2.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that Rush Enterprises will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Rush Enterprises from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

