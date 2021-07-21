Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 10.99%.

Rush Enterprises stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.92. 287,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,797. Rush Enterprises has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $51.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.63.

RUSHA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

