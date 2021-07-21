Ryan S. Keeton Sells 10,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total transaction of $3,121,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ryan S. Keeton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Carvana alerts:

On Tuesday, June 15th, Ryan S. Keeton sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.16, for a total transaction of $2,721,600.00.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $325.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.67. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $142.56 and a 1 year high of $329.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.70 and a beta of 2.40.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.18) earnings per share. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Carvana by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,607,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,882,000 after purchasing an additional 297,458 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Carvana by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,236,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,475,000 after acquiring an additional 430,405 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 59.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,111,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,755 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,040,013,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 14.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,301,000 after purchasing an additional 482,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.88.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.