Ryohin Keikaku (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Trading 0.9% Higher

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY)’s share price traded up 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.04 and last traded at $18.99. 42,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 32,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.82.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.53.

Ryohin Keikaku Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RYKKY)

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells clothing, household goods, and food items under the MUJI brand. It operates cafÃ© and meal stores, campsites, and online stores. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells home furnishings, including furniture, accessories, antiques, curtains, and rugs.

