S4FE Trading Down 10% This Week (S4F)

S4FE (CURRENCY:S4F) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One S4FE coin can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, S4FE has traded down 10% against the dollar. S4FE has a total market capitalization of $5.13 million and approximately $8,690.00 worth of S4FE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00045705 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002279 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00012120 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007055 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $218.63 or 0.00738511 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC.

S4FE Profile

S4F is a coin. S4FE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,310,762 coins. The official website for S4FE is www.s4fe.io . The official message board for S4FE is medium.com/@s4fe . S4FE’s official Twitter account is @s4fe_i0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “S4FE is a blockchain-based global database for the registration and identification of stolen and lost items. The database is accessible to everyone and enables users to register and search for property. The types of property include electronic devices, jewelry, personal collections, documents, sports and hobby equipment, vehicles and machines and any other conceivable item representing value to its owner. The Token, which is based on the established ERC-20 standard, works in conjunction with various Smart Contracts to regulate the network and the incentives to use the network. The applications – the software running on different devices – are the interface between the (largely self- regulating) network and users. “

