SAFE DEAL (SFD) Price Hits $1.41 on Major Exchanges

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $943,417.31 and $102,326.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 44.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for about $1.41 or 0.00004600 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003267 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00037756 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00099422 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.93 or 0.00140228 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,670.23 or 1.00185937 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003265 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 697,154 coins and its circulating supply is 670,012 coins. The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

