SafeInsure (SINS) Price Reaches $0.0085 on Exchanges

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded up 26.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $180,918.41 and $55.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SafeInsure has traded 32.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SafeInsure alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00023066 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003922 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001622 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000117 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,162,602 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeInsure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeInsure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.