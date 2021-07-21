San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0377 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by 81.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get San Juan Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

SJT stock opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $6.14. The stock has a market cap of $226.06 million, a PE ratio of 42.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.26.

Separately, TheStreet raised San Juan Basin Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the Subject Interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The Subject Interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 825.9 net wells.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.