Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sartorius AG is a pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment supplier. The company manufactures equipment for biomolecular and microbial separations, cell culture, concentration, fermentation and purification. Sartorius AG is headquartered in Goettingen, Germany. “

Get Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SARTF. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $531.00.

Shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $571.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $471.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $313.50 and a 1-year high of $574.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 126.78 and a beta of 0.57.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.44. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $953.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.95 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (SARTF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.