Schlumberger (SLB) to Release Earnings on Friday

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Schlumberger to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Schlumberger to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SLB stock opened at $27.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a PE ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.37. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

SLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Stephens raised Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.61.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

