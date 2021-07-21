Scholtz & Company LLC Buys New Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,660 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.78.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $20.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $510.06. 309,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,244,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $510.50. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $458.60 and a one year high of $593.29. The company has a market cap of $226.16 billion, a PE ratio of 61.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

