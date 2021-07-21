Scholtz & Company LLC Decreases Stock Position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Scholtz & Company LLC decreased its position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 86.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,005 shares during the quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after purchasing an additional 8,715 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 12,439 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHCT traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $49.83. 72 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,540. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 59.41, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.50.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.33). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 4.84%. On average, research analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.50%.

CHCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

