Scholtz & Company LLC Sells 2,953 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Scholtz & Company LLC decreased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 20.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 2.2% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 265,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,923,000 after purchasing an additional 8,614 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $304,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 340.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 32.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 21,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Finally, Sandler Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $7,347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $606,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total value of $7,665,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,232.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $18,019,661 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NOW traded down $3.77 on Wednesday, hitting $561.48. The stock had a trading volume of 11,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.86 billion, a PE ratio of 753.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $511.72. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $414.60 and a 1-year high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOW. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $613.32.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

