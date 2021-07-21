Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Maximus by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,178,490 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,213,000 after acquiring an additional 608,298 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Maximus by 4.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,940,624 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $350,874,000 after acquiring an additional 160,993 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Maximus by 4.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,701,614 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $240,552,000 after acquiring an additional 119,833 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in Maximus by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,197,618 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $109,750,000 after acquiring an additional 7,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Maximus by 16.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,264 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,423,000 after acquiring an additional 159,860 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $86.98 on Wednesday. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.30 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.92.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.47. Maximus had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $959.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $993,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 10,180 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total transaction of $931,266.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,752,161.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock worth $5,301,200. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

