Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $2.78 Million Stock Position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 405.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,211 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BBIO. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 230.9% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO opened at $61.11 on Wednesday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.17 and a twelve month high of $73.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.95. The company has a quick ratio of 9.98, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.91 million. On average, research analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BridgeBio Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

