Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $3.13 Million Stock Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 167.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,579 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TPX. Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 263.3% in the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 6,881,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,791,000 after buying an additional 4,987,111 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,559,000 after buying an additional 2,905,111 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,157,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,002,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,682,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,414,000 after buying an additional 1,710,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 14,587 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $577,645.20. Also, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $5,419,420.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,904,061.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,485 shares of company stock valued at $6,407,618. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $39.53 on Wednesday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $42.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 123.25%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TPX shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.73.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

