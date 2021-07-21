Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) by 3,453.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 869,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 844,963 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kadmon were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in Kadmon during the 1st quarter valued at $14,699,000. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in Kadmon by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,493,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,261,000 after buying an additional 2,880,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kadmon by 6,778.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,220,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,217,000 after buying an additional 2,188,468 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kadmon by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,244,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,191,000 after buying an additional 1,320,923 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Kadmon by 1,840.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 826,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 783,698 shares during the period. 96.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KDMN opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.87. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 11.00 and a quick ratio of 11.00.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.72 million. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 5,103.69% and a negative return on equity of 142.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

Kadmon Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

