Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 294,523 Shares of Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) by 64.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294,523 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genetron were worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GTH. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Genetron during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Genetron during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Genetron during the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Genetron during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Genetron during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTH opened at $19.06 on Wednesday. Genetron Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.08.

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter. Genetron had a negative net margin of 666.57% and a negative return on equity of 16.41%.

About Genetron

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

