SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Lowered to “Hold” at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum lowered shares of SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Craig Hallum currently has $19.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $21.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SCPL. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SciPlay from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised shares of SciPlay from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Truist downgraded shares of SciPlay from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wedbush downgraded shares of SciPlay from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded shares of SciPlay from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPL opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. SciPlay has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $21.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). SciPlay had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $151.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.62 million. Equities analysts predict that SciPlay will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCPL. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in SciPlay in the first quarter valued at $29,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in SciPlay in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in SciPlay in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in SciPlay in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in SciPlay in the first quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors own 16.62% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

