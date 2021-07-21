Scry.info Reaches Market Cap of $1.16 Million (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One Scry.info coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Scry.info has a market cap of $1.16 million and $58,897.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Scry.info has traded down 5.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Scry.info alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00047698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00013725 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006433 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.91 or 0.00789261 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

About Scry.info

Scry.info (CRYPTO:DDD) is a coin. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Buying and Selling Scry.info

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scry.info Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scry.info and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.