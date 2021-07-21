Secret (SCRT) Hits One Day Volume of $656,978.00

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Secret has a market cap of $61.99 million and approximately $656,978.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00002777 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Secret has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.77 or 0.00448958 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000205 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00013037 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.87 or 0.01383019 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000315 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 189,018,457 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

