Select Equity Group L.P. Acquires 6,162 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,162 shares during the quarter. Select Equity Group L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $59,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,215,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5,763.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,998,000 after purchasing an additional 48,813 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $201,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,527.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $7.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,629.08. The stock had a trading volume of 16,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,486.96. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,659.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,602.06, for a total value of $182,144.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,130,912 shares in the company, valued at $49,779,780,878.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,701 shares of company stock worth $159,014,746. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

