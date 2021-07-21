Select Equity Group L.P. Cuts Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Select Equity Group L.P. decreased its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,305,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791,605 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $246,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,239,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,588,000 after purchasing an additional 293,001 shares during the period. Vision Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,792,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth $23,764,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLDR. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zelman & Associates began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Shares of BLDR traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.84. 101,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,986,713. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.96 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.72.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

