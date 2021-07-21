Select Equity Group L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Select Equity Group L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 617,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,614 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. owned about 1.00% of Waters worth $175,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waters by 30.9% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Waters by 1.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Waters by 1.2% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 81,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,249,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Waters by 3.0% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Waters by 1.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 113,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $378.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.80.

NYSE WAT traded down $1.79 on Wednesday, hitting $370.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,455. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $187.31 and a 52-week high of $373.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.81.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

