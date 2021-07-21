Select Equity Group L.P. Has $650.68 Million Stock Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Select Equity Group L.P. cut its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,033,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918,167 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Engineering Group comprises approximately 2.4% of Select Equity Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Select Equity Group L.P.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $650,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 7,969 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 864,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 86.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $140.22 per share, with a total value of $1,402,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,432,494.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on J. Citigroup raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

Shares of J stock traded up $1.46 on Wednesday, reaching $133.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,430. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.50. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.92 and a 12-month high of $145.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

