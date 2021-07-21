Select Equity Group L.P. Makes New Investment in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,858,761 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $142,070,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

AEO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.19.

Shares of AEO traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $35.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,701,355. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.14. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.47.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 360.00%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $649,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 56,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $1,063,249.02. Insiders sold a total of 114,759 shares of company stock valued at $3,167,068 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.