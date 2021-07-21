Service Co. International (SCI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Service Co. International to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.77 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Service Co. International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SCI opened at $57.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $58.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Service Co. International declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 3,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $208,465.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $2,240,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,471.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 207,900 shares of company stock worth $11,605,626. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

