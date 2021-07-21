ServiceSource International (SREV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $45.02 million during the quarter.
SREV stock opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. ServiceSource International has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $2.18. The company has a market cap of $137.26 million, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.28.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ServiceSource International stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,705 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of ServiceSource International worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.
About ServiceSource International
ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific-Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.
Featured Article: Dual Listing
Receive News & Ratings for ServiceSource International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceSource International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.