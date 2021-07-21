ServiceSource International (SREV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $45.02 million during the quarter.

SREV stock opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. ServiceSource International has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $2.18. The company has a market cap of $137.26 million, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.28.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 44,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $58,941.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Masi Niccolo De sold 663,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $8,093,528.80. Insiders acquired a total of 138,410 shares of company stock valued at $172,666 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ServiceSource International stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,705 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of ServiceSource International worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceSource International

ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific-Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.

