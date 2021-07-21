Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Severn Trent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of STRNY traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $38.23. 1,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.65. Severn Trent has a 1 year low of $29.23 and a 1 year high of $38.28.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.1683 per share. This represents a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

