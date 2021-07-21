SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 188 Shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 41.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Alexander’s by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Alexander’s by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Alexander’s by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,698,000 after buying an additional 15,450 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Alexander’s by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Alexander’s by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 4,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alexander’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Alexander’s stock opened at $269.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.66. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $233.70 and a 52 week high of $308.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $271.85. The company has a current ratio of 14.81, a quick ratio of 14.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.02 by ($1.53). Alexander’s had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 27.46%. Equities analysts expect that Alexander’s, Inc. will post 19.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.73%.

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

