SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 2,500 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $180,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 126.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 46,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 25,769 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 337,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $207,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $74.22 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.26 and a one year high of $75.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.82.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

